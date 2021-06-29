$565 million Chinese partnership for Vivoryon's late-stage Alzheimer's med

Dutch biotech firm Vivoryon Therapeutics (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) saw its share rise nearly 8% to 17.60 euros in late morning trading, after it announced a regional licensing partnership with China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical (HKEX: 2096) to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Greater China.
The agreement grants Simcere a regional license to develop and commercialize varoglutamstat (PQ912), Vivoryon’s Phase IIb-stage N3pE amyloid-targeting oral small molecule glutaminyl cyclase (QPCT) inhibitor with disease-modifying potential for AD, as well as the company’s pre-clinical monoclonal N3pE-antibody PBD-C06 in the Greater China region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze