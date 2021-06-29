$565 million Chinese partnership for Vivoryon's late-stage Alzheimer's med

Dutch biotech firm Vivoryon Therapeutics (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) saw its share rise nearly 8% to 17.60 euros in late morning trading, after it announced a regional licensing partnership with China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical (HKEX: 2096) to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Greater China.

The agreement grants Simcere a regional license to develop and commercialize varoglutamstat (PQ912), Vivoryon’s Phase IIb-stage N3pE amyloid-targeting oral small molecule glutaminyl cyclase (QPCT) inhibitor with disease-modifying potential for AD, as well as the company’s pre-clinical monoclonal N3pE-antibody PBD-C06 in the Greater China region.

Terms of the collaboration