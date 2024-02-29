$82 million Series A for Parkinson’s cell therapy company

San Diego, USA-based Kenai Therapeutics, a biotech leveraging induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) tech to discover and develop a platform of allogeneic neuron replacement cell therapies for neurological disorders, has raised $82 million in a Series A financing.

The round was co-led by Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, Cure Ventures and The Column Group, with participation from Euclidean Capital and Saisei Ventures.

Kenai, which previously raised seed funding under the name Ryne Bio, will use the proceeds to complete a clinical proof-of-concept trial for its lead candidate, RNDP-001, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.