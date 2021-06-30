Saturday 8 November 2025

$850 million investment in Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

30 June 2021
Japan’s FUJIFILM Corporation (TYO: 4901) today announced a 90 billion yen ($850 million) investment package to accelerate the growth of its core Bio Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) subsidiary, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading biologics CDMO with over 30years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules and viral products expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems.

FUJIFILM Corp is steadily expanding its Bio CDMO business by investing in Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ strength in contract development and manufacturing to increase capacity to meet the market demands for biopharmaceuticals.

