A flexible and scalable approach to AI-based data management

Michael Lynch, senior director of product management at IQVIA, provides an Expert View on the benefits of adopting a flexible and scalable approach to data management in the life sciences, using artificial intelligence (AI).

The life sciences landscape has adapted in tandem with data management solutions over the past several years, attracting significant investment. However, these solutions lack the ability to rapidly address and complement existing pain points and previous investments with the latest technological innovations.

Previous data management investments, whether lacking in specific requirements or enterprise needs, often appear dated and rigid shortly after implementation. Unfortunately, due to the cost of investment, many organizations often allow this software to dictate the next information technology investment.