AbbVie 2nd-qtr sales and EPS beat expectations

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, showing that revenues were up 33.9% on a reported basis at $13.959 billion, beating the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet of $13.63 billion.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.42 on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis; Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.11 also beat expectations of $3.08, However, shares of AbbVie, which is still integrating the Allergan business it acquired in May 2020, dipped 1.8% to $116.75 by mid-morning.

Full-year 2021 outlook