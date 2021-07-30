Saturday 8 November 2025

AbbVie 2nd-qtr sales and EPS beat expectations

Biotechnology
30 July 2021
abbvie_big

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, showing that revenues were up 33.9% on a reported basis at $13.959 billion, beating the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet of $13.63 billion.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.42 on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis; Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.11 also beat expectations of $3.08, However, shares of AbbVie, which is still integrating the Allergan business it acquired in May 2020, dipped 1.8% to $116.75 by mid-morning.

Full-year 2021 outlook

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie edges higher as 3rd-qtr financials best estimates
29 October 2021
Biotechnology
Coronavirus stockpiling lifts AbbVie 1st-qtr sales and earnings
2 May 2020
Biotechnology
AbbVie nabs FDA approval for oral RA therapy JAK inhibitor Rinvoq
17 August 2019
Biotechnology
Major cash injection for Alphabet and AbbVie's R&D program
28 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze