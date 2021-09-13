AbbVie and Regenxbio ink $1.75 billion eye care collaboration

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Regenxbio (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced an ophthalmic partnership, worth a potential $1.75 billion, resulting in a near 23% leap to $40.61 in the latter’s share price by mid-morning.
The US companies will develop and commercialize RGX-314, a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal diseases.
RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wet AMD in a pivotal trial utilizing subretinal delivery, and in patients with wet AMD and DR in two separate Phase II clinical trials utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery.
