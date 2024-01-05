Monday 29 September 2025

AbbVie and Umoja collaborate on in-situ CAR-T cell therapies

Biotechnology
5 January 2024
US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Umoja Biopharma have entered into two exclusive option and license agreements to develop multiple in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates in oncology using Umoja's proprietary VivoVec platform.

The first agreement provides AbbVie an exclusive option to license Umoja's CD19 directed in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates. This includes UB-VV111, Umoja's lead clinical program for hematologic malignancies currently at the investigational new drug (IND)-enabling phase.

Under the terms of the second agreement, AbbVie and Umoja will develop up to four additional in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates for discovery targets selected by AbbVie.

