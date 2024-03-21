AbbVie partial to Parvus’ work in IBD

Privately-held Californian firm Parvus Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive worldwide license collaboration and option agreement with US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

The collaboration is for the development and commercialization of novel treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), using Parvus’ Navacim Treg immune tolerization platform technology.

Navacims present multivalent peptide major histocompatibility complexes to T cells, triggering the endogenous expansion and differentiation of the T cells into antigen-specific Tregs.