AbCellera acquires TetraGenetics

Canadian biotech AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) yesterday announced it has acquired TetraGenetics, a USA-based company with a proprietary platform for generating recombinant human ion channels and other transmembrane proteins.
The all-cash transaction includes an undisclosed upfront payment, the potential for payments based on the achievement of technical milestones, and additional development and commercial milestone payments related to successfully developed therapeutics.
TetraGenetics has leading technology and expertise in the expression and purification of ion channels, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR), and other transmembrane proteins, which are implicated in many human diseases, including pain and autoimmune disorders. High-value transmembrane proteins have proven extremely difficult to produce, making the generation of antibodies against them even more challenging.
