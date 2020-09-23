AC Immune and Roche rocked by Alzheimer's failure

Shares in AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) were 44% lower after two hours of trading on Wednesday.

The company’s partner Roche (ROG: SIX) had just informed the firm of top-line results from a Phase II trial of the anti-Tau antibody, semorinemab, in early Alzheimer’s disease.

In the trial, semorinemab did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of reducing decline on clinical dementia rating-sum of boxes compared to placebo. A further two secondary endpoints were also not met.