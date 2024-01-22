AC Immune to regain global rights to crenezumab and semorinemab

Despite an initial 3.4% dip, shares of Swiss clinical-stage biotech AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) were unchanged by early afternoon, despite announcing that a major licensing partner has pulled out of their deal, dating back to 2006.

AC Immune said it will regain all global rights to the anti-amyloid beta antibody crenezumab and the anti-Tau antibody semorinemab following termination of the collaboration agreements with Genentech and its parent company Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

Both antibodies have been evaluated in clinical studies for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). AC Immune will also regain rights to existing GMP drug-product for clinical testing as well as associated data generated under each of the agreements. The company said it will “carefully review and evaluate available data sets,” including the final open label extension results from the Lauriet trial when they become available and are received in full by AC Immune, before decisions are made on potential further development and other opportunities.