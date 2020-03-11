Accelerated Approval for first dual immunotherapy in liver cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has added a new indication to the US label for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab), to treat hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The approval relates to people who have been previously treated with sorafenib, which is marketed as Nexavar by German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE).

The accelerated approval, which is contingent upon confirmatory trials, is based on the overall response rate and duration of response seen in the Phase I/II CheckMate-040 trial.