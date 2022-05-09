Accord to commercialize Orgovyx in Europe

Switzerland-based Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Accord Healthcare have entered into an exclusive license agreement.

The deal will see Accord commercialize relugolix for the treatment of advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer under the trade name Orgovyx in the European Economic Area, UK, Switzerland and Turkey.

"Accord currently supplies around one in three injectable oncology medicines in Europe"Accord will also have the right of first negotiation if Myovant decides to enter into licensing arrangements in countries in the Middle East, Africa and India.