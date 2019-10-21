Achilles Therapeutics names ex-GSK exec at CBO

UK biotech start-up Achilles Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Beverley Carr as chief business officer, with effect from November 4, 2019.

Ms Carr brings over 20 years of business development experience in global pharma and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Achilles, she was vice president, business development for the immuno-inflammation therapy area at GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) where she led more than 20 transactions encompassing discovery collaborations, new company creation, M&A and late-stage product partnering deals.

“We are delighted to welcome Beverley to our team as we progress our innovative therapies into the clinic. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and is ideally suited to lead our strategic engagement with a select group of external partners,” said Achilles’ chief executive Iraj Ali.