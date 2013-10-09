Acorda Therapeutics appoints former BG Medicine vice president as chief financial officer

USA-based biotech firm Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACOR) has announced that Michael Rogers has joined the company as chief financial officer. He will assume responsibility for the company’s finance and investor relations departments.

Ron Cohen, Acorda’s president and chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mike Rogers to Acorda’s senior management team. Mike has a record of success as CFO at both commercial- and development-stage biotechnology companies, as well as a background in investment banking. Mike’s strategic insight and broad experience will help us capitalize on opportunities to expand Acorda’s business and continue to deliver shareholder value.”

Mr Rogers joins Acorda with 22 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and CFO of BG Medicine, where he led the company’s successful initial public offering in 2011 and was instrumental in assisting in the launch of that company’s first product in the cardiovascular area. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of Indevus Pharmaceuticals for 10 years until the company’s sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals. He has led multiple private and public financings and had a central role in numerous mergers and acquisitions over the course of his career, which includes both in-house leadership positions and serving as an external financial advisor.