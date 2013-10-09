Acorda Therapeutics appoints former BG Medicine vice president as chief financial officer

USA-based biotech firm Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACOR) has announced that Michael Rogers has joined the company as chief financial officer. He will assume responsibility for the company’s finance and investor relations departments.
Ron Cohen, Acorda’s president and chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mike Rogers to Acorda’s senior management team. Mike has a record of success as CFO at both commercial- and development-stage biotechnology companies, as well as a background in investment banking. Mike’s strategic insight and broad experience will help us capitalize on opportunities to expand Acorda’s business and continue to deliver shareholder value.”
Mr Rogers joins Acorda with 22 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and CFO of BG Medicine, where he led the company’s successful initial public offering in 2011 and was instrumental in assisting in the launch of that company’s first product in the cardiovascular area. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of Indevus Pharmaceuticals for 10 years until the company’s sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals. He has led multiple private and public financings and had a central role in numerous mergers and acquisitions over the course of his career, which includes both in-house leadership positions and serving as an external financial advisor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze