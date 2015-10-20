Actelion posts strong 9-month financials, ups forecast

Switzerland’s Actelion (SIX: ATLN) this morning reported financials for the first nine months of 2015, with product sales of 1,522 million Swiss francs ($1,446 million), up 2% in local currency but 5% higher at constant exchange rates.
For the first nine months, Actelion's core earnings rose 3% (+7% at CER) to 651 million francs from 563 million a year earlier. Core diluted earnings per share rose 4% (+7% CER) to 4.94 francs, The company now expects core earnings growth to exceed 20% this year, up from a previous forecast of growth in the mid- to high-teens.
Actelion, Europe’s largest biotech firm, saw its shares rise as much as 5% in early trading and were up 3.% at 129.20 francs around midday, amid speculation about acquisition activity, as the company’s chief financial officer told Reuters in an interview that Actelion has the capacity for acquisitions exceeding $2.5 billion, though such a large purchase would have to be justified because it would carry more risks. The company has also announced an 808 million-franc return to shareholders via a share repurchase program and dividend.
