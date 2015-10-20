Thursday 20 November 2025

Actelion posts strong 9-month financials, ups forecast

Biotechnology
20 October 2015

Switzerland’s Actelion (SIX: ATLN) this morning reported financials for the first nine months of 2015, with product sales of 1,522 million Swiss francs ($1,446 million), up 2% in local currency but 5% higher at constant exchange rates.

For the first nine months, Actelion's core earnings rose 3% (+7% at CER) to 651 million francs from 563 million a year earlier. Core diluted earnings per share rose 4% (+7% CER) to 4.94 francs, The company now expects core earnings growth to exceed 20% this year, up from a previous forecast of growth in the mid- to high-teens.

Actelion, Europe’s largest biotech firm, saw its shares rise as much as 5% in early trading and were up 3.% at 129.20 francs around midday, amid speculation about acquisition activity, as the company’s chief financial officer told Reuters in an interview that Actelion has the capacity for acquisitions exceeding $2.5 billion, though such a large purchase would have to be justified because it would carry more risks. The company has also announced an 808 million-franc return to shareholders via a share repurchase program and dividend.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze