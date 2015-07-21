Actelion ups FY core earnings view; Q2 earnings fall

Swiss biotech firm, Actelion (VTX: ATLN) on Tuesday raised its full-year 2015 core-earnings outlook on the back of better than estimated product sales, while posting a drop in second quarter earnings.
The company reported earnings of 1.12 Swiss francs per share compared with 2.53 francs a year ago.
Europe's largest biotech company, posted second quarter operating income of 154.02 million Swiss francs ($160.20 million) against 194.32 million francs ($ 202.09 million) a year earlier.
