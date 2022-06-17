Addex halts dipraglurant Phase IIb/III study due to slow recruitment rate

Switzerland-headquartered biotech Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN) today announced that it has terminated the Phase IIb/III study evaluating dipraglurant as a potential treatment for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD-LID) due to the slow recruitment of patients.

This has been attributed to the consequences of COVID-19 related patient concerns about participation in clinical studies as well as staffing shortages and turnover within study sites.

In response to the announcement, Addex’ shares plummeted more than 42% to 0.31 francs by early afternoon.