Addex Phase IIa study of dipraglurant in blepharospasm misses goal

Biotechnology
27 May 2022
Switzerland-headquartered biotech Addex Therapeutics' (SIX: ADXN) shares were down 4.7% at 0.59 francs after it announced that the outcome of a small Phase IIa feasibility study of dipraglurant in patients with blepharospasm was inconclusive and did not meet all of its objectives. Dipraglurant is a metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 5 negative allosteric modulator, or mGlu5 NAM.

“While not showing conclusive effects of dipraglurant in this first study of an mGlu5NAM in blepharospasm patients, it has provided us with a number of important insights related to the patient population. These include clinical rating scales and novel objective measuring devices that will help to inform us for future development”, said Dr Roger Mills, chief medical officer of Addex.

A total of 15 patients were enrolled into this double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIa feasibility study. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of dipraglurant in patients administered with 50mg and 100mg doses. The effects on the severity and frequency of blepharospasm signs and symptoms using objective measures, clinical ratings and patient reported outcomes were also evaluated as secondary endpoints. There were no safety concerns.

