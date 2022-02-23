Adium partnership on Spikevax next step in Moderna's global expansion

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has announced a distribution service agreement with Adium Pharma, a privately-held Uruguay-based pharma company, to support the commercialization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax across Latin America.

The agreement covers 18 countries in Latin America in total, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

"A presence in Latin America is a key part of our global commercial strategy"Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “Our new partnership with Adium will help ensure broad access and delivery of our Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people across Latin America.