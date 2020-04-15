Saturday 23 November 2024

Advent reveals two new cancer firms and major Roche deal

Biotechnology
15 April 2020
2019_vials_lab_biotech_research_big

Two new cancer companies, PIC Therapeutics and Amphista Therapeutics, have been launched by Advent Life Sciences.

The British life sciences investment company also announced a partnership between one of its portfolio companies, Arrakis Therapeutics, and Swiss oncology giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

Boston, USA-based PIC has been founded with $5 million in seed money from Advent, and will focus on transforming the treatment of cancer through the selective modulation of oncogene translation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for sNDA on Braftovi combo for metastatic colorectal cancer with a BRAF V600E mutation
10 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
EU approval for new non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer drug
1 April 2020
Biotechnology
Arrakis Therapeutics inks $190 million upfront RNA drug deal with pharma giant
8 April 2020
Biotechnology
Immix soars as it in-licenses next-gen CAR-T therapy
16 December 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze