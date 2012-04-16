Affymax and Takeda get special Medicare code for Omontys

USA-based Affymax (Nasdaq: AFFY) and the US subsidiary of Japanese drug major Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) revealed on Friday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a unique product reimbursement code, or Q-code, for Omontys (peginesatide) Injection. The move follows Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug last month for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in adult patients on dialysis. (The Pharma Letter March 28).

The Omontys specific billing code, Q2047, will help streamline the billing process for dialysis organizations using OMONTYS. This new Q-code will become effective on July 1, 2012. Omontys is the only once-monthly erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) for anemia available to the dialysis patient population in the USA.

Will simplify reimbursement billing