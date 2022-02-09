Wednesday 19 November 2025

AiCuris punts 100 million euros on BK virus program

Biotechnology
9 February 2022
aicuris-big

German infectious disease drug developer AiCuris and Netherlands-based biotech Hybridize Therapeutics today announced that they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Hybridize’s BK virus (BKV) program. The licensed program is based on a novel RNA-based therapeutic approach developed by Hybridize.

Under the terms of the accord, AiCuris will gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Hybridize’s BKV program, with focus on the treatment of BK virus-mediated nephropathy in renal transplant patients. Hybridize will receive an upfront payment and further milestone payments of up to 100 million euros ($115 million) in total based on successful achievement of development, regulatory and commercialization goals. In addition, Hybridize will receive tiered royalties on net sales. Hybridize and AiCuris will collaborate in the further development of the BKV-targeting therapy until the start of clinical studies, which is expected within two years.

Third project in the field of transplantation medicine

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE backs Merck & Co's Prevymis for CMV
30 May 2019
Biotechnology
Holger Zimmermann replaces founding chief executive of AiCuris
21 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co in-licenses portfolio targeting HCMV from AiCuris for up to $570 million
16 October 2012
Biotechnology
AiCuris names Larry Edwards as CEO and president of new US subsidiary
4 April 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze