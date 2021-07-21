Saturday 8 November 2025

Albireo's Bylvay gets FDA green light for PFIC

Biotechnology
21 July 2021
albireo_large

July 21, 2021

The US Food & Drug Administration approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the first drug approved for the treatment of pruritus in all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), developed by Boston, USA-based Albireo Pharma (Nasdaq: ALBO), a spinoff of UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The decision comes a day after the company received European Commission marketing authorization for the drug. Analysts have forecast it could bring in peak annual sales of up to $750 million.

