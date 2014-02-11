Alchemia announces appointment of Santo Costa as chairman

Australia-based biotech company Alchemia (ASX:ACL) has announced the appointment of Santo Costa as non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 1.
Mr Costa (pictured) brings to Alchemia international experience serving in senior leadership roles across the life sciences industry. Over a 30 year period, Mr Costa has held top executive positions including President and Chief Operating Officer of Quintiles Transnational and Senior Vice President, Administration and General Counsel of Glaxo, where he was on the company’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
Nathan Drona, who has served as Alchemia’s chairman since July 15, 2013, will remain on the board as a non-executive director.
