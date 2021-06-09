Alcyone launched with $23 million to advance gene therapies in CNS disorders

The launch of Alcyone Therapeutics, a biotech focused on developing gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has been announced.

Alcyone has been launched with $23 million in funding from funds affiliated with RTW Investments and with an optioned pipeline that includes 12 adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy programs for severe CNS disorders.

Piratip Pratumsuwan, managing director at RTW, will join Alcyone’s board of directors.