Aled Williams named Enthera CEO

Enthera Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held Italian biotech developing biologics for selected autoimmune conditions based on the discovery of an apoptosis pathway, has named Aled Williams (pictured) chief executive.
Mr Williams has more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive in the biotech and pharma sectors, with a strong track record across multiple therapeutic areas.
He has been responsible for corporate and portfolio strategy, devising R&D and market access strategies, as well as leading commercial product launches.
