Alexion acquires Taligen Therapeutics for $111 million

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) says that it has acquired 100% of Taligen Therapeutics, a fellow USA-based privately held development-stage biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for an upfront cash payment of $111 million. Additional contingent payments would be earned upon reaching various clinical efficacy and product approval milestones in both the USA and European Union for up to six products.

The acquisition broadens Alexion’s portfolio of product candidates and expands its capabilities in translational medicine by bringing additional accomplished researchers to the company. Alexion gains promising preclinical compounds, including potential treatments for patients with ophthalmic diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as other novel antibody and protein regulators of the complement inflammatory pathways.

“Taligen’s talented scientists and impressive technology will enhance Alexion’s world-class staff and breakthrough research and development programs, substantially increasing our ability to develop first-in-class therapies for patients with severe diseases,” said Leonard Bell, chief executive of Alexion, adding: “As product development opportunities continue to expand, we look forward to increasing the quality, speed, and throughput of our combined current and future development programs for the benefit of patients worldwide.”