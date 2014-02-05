Thursday 20 November 2025

All eyes on Sovaldi as Gilead reports financials, which were well above forecasts

Biotechnology
5 February 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US antivirals-focused biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) posted financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2013, after markets closed yesterday, which were well ahead of consensus expectations. Gilead’s shares rose 4.1% to $82.02 by close, before the results were presented, but drifted back to $81.35 after hours.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2013 increased 21% to $3.12 billion, compared with projections of a 10% rise to $2.85 billion from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Net income for the quarter edged up 3.8% to $791.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share compared to $762.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income for the quarter, which excludes acquisition-related, restructuring and stock-based compensation expenses, rose 12.9% to $929.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share compared to $823.4 million, or $0.50 in the like year-earlier quarter, the latter figure being what analysts has expected for the 2013 quarter.

Sovaldi sales expected to reach $1 billion in first-quarter 2014

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze