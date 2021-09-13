Allergy specialist unveils positive data for novel vaccine platform

London-listed Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY), a specialist in allergy vaccines, has announced secondary endpoint results from an ex-vivo biomarker study of its peanut allergy vaccine candidate.
Results from the trial, VLP001, show a reduced IgE binding capacity to B cells of the candidate, dubbed VLP Peanut.
These results suggest “a promising safety profile with reduced potency to induce allergic reactions,” the firm said in a statement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze