Allergy specialist unveils positive data for novel vaccine platform

London-listed Allergy Therapeutics (AIM: AGY), a specialist in allergy vaccines, has announced secondary endpoint results from an ex-vivo biomarker study of its peanut allergy vaccine candidate.

Results from the trial, VLP001, show a reduced IgE binding capacity to B cells of the candidate, dubbed VLP Peanut.

These results suggest “a promising safety profile with reduced potency to induce allergic reactions,” the firm said in a statement.