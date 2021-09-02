Alligator and Scandion claim combination success

Swedish biotech pairing Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) and Scandion Oncology (Nasdaq Stockholm: SCOL) have concluded a research collaboration, describing its outcome as positive.

This collaboration was aimed at exploring the anti-tumor efficacy of Alligator’s CD40 antibody mitazalimab in chemotherapy-resistant pre-clinical tumor models as an addition to chemotherapy (FOLFIRINOX) combined with Scandion’s SCO-101.

"Opens the door for harvesting the value of this successful study with larger players"The hypothesis that was tested was to see if SCO-101, as compared to saline control, will revert chemotherapy resistance and thereby facilitate a strengthening of the anti-tumor effects of mitazalimab.