Allorion inks another licensing deal, this one with Avenzo

China and USA-based Allorion Therapeutics has announced a second licensing deal within a few days, this time entering an exclusive agreement with US clinical-state biotech Avenzo Therapeutics.
Avenzo will gain rights to develop and commercialize AVZO-021 (formerly ARTS-021), a potentially best-in-class cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) selective inhibitor globally (excluding Greater China). As part of the agreement, Avenzo also receives an exclusive option for an additional pre-clinical program planned for investigational new drug (IND) submission in early 2025.
CDK2 has emerged as a promising target given its role as a resistance mechanism to approved CDK4/6 therapies in hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer, and given its role as an oncogene in many cyclin E1 (CCNE1) amplified cancers. Avenzo will leverage its internal drug development expertise to advance AVZO-021, which is currently being studied in a Phase I clinical trial across multiple sites in the USA for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze