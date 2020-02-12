AlloVir gains PRIME designation for Viralym-M in Europe

ElevateBio portfolio company AlloVir revealed today that the European Medicines Agency has granted PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation to Viralym-M (ALVR105).
Viralym-M is the clinical-stage US firm’s lead allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T-cell therapy, for the treatment of serious infections with BK virus, cytomegalovirus, human herpes virus-6, Epstein Barr virus, and/or adenovirus in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) recipients.
This designation for Viralym-M was granted based on data from a positive Phase II proof-of-concept study that showed greater than 90% of patients who failed conventional treatment and received Viralym-M had a complete or partial clinical response based on predefined criteria, with most patients achieving complete resolution of major clinical symptoms. These data were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (Tzannou, JCO, 2017).
