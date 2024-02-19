Monday 29 September 2025

Almirall licenses anti-IL-21 monoclonal antibody from Novo Nordisk

Biotechnology
19 February 2024
Spain’s Almirall (BME: ALM) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) for rights to the interleukin (IL)-21 blocking monoclonal antibody, NN-8828.

Under the agreement, Almirall obtains global rights to develop and commercialize this monoclonal antibody in certain fields, including immune inflammatory dermatological diseases.

The Barcelona-based dermatology specialist will accelerate the development of the asset to address key dermatological diseases, taking responsibility for the global development and future commercialization in these indications.

