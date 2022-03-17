Alnylam wants a share of the credit for mRNA vaccine success

RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has begun patent infringement proceedings in respect of technologies used to develop two novel coronavirus vaccines.

The complaints against Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) relate to Alnylam’s biodegradable cationic lipids, which it says are “foundational to the success of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

Alnylam is seeking “fair compensation for use of its technology based on patent claims to a broad class of biodegradable lipids invented over a decade ago resulting from extensive research and investment.”