Alnylam wants a share of the credit for mRNA vaccine success

Biotechnology
17 March 2022
RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has begun patent infringement proceedings in respect of technologies used to develop two novel coronavirus vaccines.

The complaints against  Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and  Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) relate to Alnylam’s biodegradable cationic lipids, which it says are “foundational to the success of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

Alnylam is seeking “fair compensation for use of its technology based on patent claims to a broad class of biodegradable lipids invented over a decade ago resulting from extensive research and investment.”

