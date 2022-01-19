Altos Labs launches with $3B financing and Hal Barron as CEO

New biotech company Altos Labs has launched today with the aim of unraveling the deep biology of cellular rejuvenation programming, with $3 billion fully committed from renowned company builders and investors, reportedly including billionaires such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Yuri Milner, a Russian-Israeli physicist who became a billionaire with his stake in Facebook and Twitter.

Altos' mission is to restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life. The company launches with a community of leading scientists, clinicians, and leaders from both academia and industry working together towards this common mission. Altos will be initially based in the US in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, and in the UK in Cambridge.

The Altos executive team will be composed of Dr Hal Barron (incoming chief executive), Dr Rick Klausner (chief scientist and founder), Hans Bishop (president and founder), and Ann Lee-Karlon (chief operating officer).