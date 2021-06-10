ALX Oncology links with Lilly to evaluate ALX148 combinations

Irish immuno-oncology specialist ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with us pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to evaluate the combination of ALX148, a next generation CD47 blocker, and Cyramza (ramucirumab), Lilly’s anti-VEGFR2 antibody, for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer.
Under the terms of the agreement, ALX Oncology will conduct a randomized Phase II/III study to evaluate the efficacy of ALX148 in combination with ramucirumab, trastuzumab, and paclitaxel for the treatment of patients whose tumors have progressed following treatment with HER2-targeted therapy and chemotherapy. Lilly will supply ramucirumab for this trial. Financial details of the collaboration agreement are not disclosed.
This clinical collaboration is based on compelling data from the ongoing ASPEN-01 Phase Ib trial in patients with HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer who had progressed on one or more lines of trastuzumab therapy, which was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting in November 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze