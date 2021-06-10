Saturday 8 November 2025

ALX Oncology links with Lilly to evaluate ALX148 combinations

Biotechnology
10 June 2021
Irish immuno-oncology specialist ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with us pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to evaluate the combination of ALX148, a next generation CD47 blocker, and Cyramza (ramucirumab), Lilly’s anti-VEGFR2 antibody, for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, ALX Oncology will conduct a randomized Phase II/III study to evaluate the efficacy of ALX148 in combination with ramucirumab, trastuzumab, and paclitaxel for the treatment of patients whose tumors have progressed following treatment with HER2-targeted therapy and chemotherapy. Lilly will supply ramucirumab for this trial. Financial details of the collaboration agreement are not disclosed.

This clinical collaboration is based on compelling data from the ongoing ASPEN-01 Phase Ib trial in patients with HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer who had progressed on one or more lines of trastuzumab therapy, which was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting in November 2020.

