Alys formed through merger of six asset-centric companies

Immuno-dermatology company Alys Pharmaceuticals has launched with an R&D pipeline enabled by multiple platform technologies and a $100 million financing by healthcare-focused investment firm Medicxi.

Originating from the aggregation of six asset-centric Medicxi companies, Alys boasts a robust pipeline of innovative programs and platforms targeting multiple dermatological indications.

"We believe that bringing together several asset-centric companies with a phenomenal team will power up Alys to transform innovation in immuno-dermatology"Co-founded by Medicxi and several dermatology and scientific experts, including John Harris, Brian Kim, Lars French, Craig Mello, Eric Deutsch and Mark Prausnitz, Alys aspires to redefine the landscape of dermatological treatments.