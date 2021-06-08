Alzheimer's drug approval: a historic transformation in treatment or a regulatory failure?

The adjectives that accompanied the US approval of the first drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades sought to sum up the apparent magnitude of the moment.

“Historic,” said Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), the company that has brought Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) to market alongside Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523), both of which saw their share prices shoot up massively in the wake of the announcement.

'Hope for many'