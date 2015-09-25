Amgen gains EMA/CHMP backing for Kyprolis and for Blincyto

The European Medicines Agency has recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Kyprolis (carfilzomib) to treat patients with multiple myeloma whose disease has relapsed.
Kyprolis, developed by US biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), is for use in combination with the cancer medicines lenalidomide and dexamethasone.
Over the last decade, new therapies have become available, which have improved the outlook for patients with multiple myeloma. However, there is still an urgent need to provide treatment options for patients who no longer respond to the available therapies. EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) therefore decided to review Kyprolis under the accelerated assessment program, a tool which aims to speed up patients’ access to medicines that address unmet medical needs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze