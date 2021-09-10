Amgen paves the way for new lung cancer treatment in the UK

The UK’s health technology assessor has agreed to an early access scheme for Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) sotorasib, the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation.
Marketed in the USA as Lumakras, the treatment was approved by the UK’s newly-independent medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Amgen and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have agreed terms for a deal to fast-track the therapy to people in England.
