Amgen paves the way for new lung cancer treatment in the UK

The UK’s health technology assessor has agreed to an early access scheme for Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) sotorasib, the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation.

Marketed in the USA as Lumakras, the treatment was approved by the UK’s newly-independent medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Amgen and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have agreed terms for a deal to fast-track the therapy to people in England.