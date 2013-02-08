Amgen raises 2013 forecast, outlines strategy

World leading independent biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) yesterday outlined the company's long-term strategy during a business review meeting with analysts and investors in New York City, saying it has raised its forecast for 2013 earnings as a result of federal tax settlements.
Robert Bradway, chairman and chief executive of Amgen, opened the meeting by affirming the company's core strategy will continue to focus on innovation, discovery and development of breakthrough molecules to address significant unmet medical needs, and manufacturing of high-quality biologics.
Jonathan Peacock, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, told the meeting that, for 2013, Amgen now expects to deliver adjusted EPS of $7.05 to $7.35 (up from its January guidance of $6.68-$7.15) and an adjusted tax rate of between 12% and 13%, including the benefit of the Puerto Rico Excise Tax Credit. This update to the firm’s guidance is due to federal tax settlements for prior years that resulted in an adjustment to the tax charge for those years that will be recorded in the first quarter. Mr Peacock confirmed that the revenues and capital expenditures guidance for 2013 remains unchanged.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze