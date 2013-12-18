Saturday 8 November 2025

Amgen reports positive results from Phase III trial of evolocumab for high cholesterol

Biotechnology
18 December 2013
USA-based biotech company Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has revealed positive top-line Phase III results for its investigational drug evolocumab (AMG145) in patients with high cholesterol.

The MENDEL-2 trial met its co-primary endpoints: the percentage reduction from baseline in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) at week 12 and the mean percent reduction from baseline in LDL-C at weeks 10 and 12. The mean percent reductions in LDL-C, or "bad" cholesterol, compared to placebo and ezetimibe were consistent with results observed in the MENDEL Phase II study. Evolocumab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9), a protein that reduces the liver's ability to remove LDL-C from the blood.

The MENDEL-2 trial evaluated safety, tolerability and efficacy of evolocumab in 614 patients with high cholesterol who were not receiving lipid-lowering therapy. Patients were randomized to one of six treatment groups to compare two dosing regimens of evolocumab (140 mg every two weeks or 420 mg monthly) with placebo and ezetimibe (10 mg daily).

