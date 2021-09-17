Wednesday 19 November 2025

Amgen results tee up Phase III trial of Lumakras and Vectibix

Biotechnology
17 September 2021
amgen_big

US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) could be closing in on another indication for its KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), which won US approval in a form of lung cancer in May of this year.

The accelerated approval made Lumakras the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, and it is also being studied in multiple other solid tumors. This includes KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) and the company has just presented results in this indication on the combination of Lumakras and Vectibix (panitumumab), the firm’s monoclonal antibody epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor.

These are the first combination study results from the Phase Ib/II CodeBreaK 101 study, the most comprehensive global clinical development program in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated CRC. These encouraging results included an objective response rate (ORR) of 27% among 26 patients in the efficacy analysis set, which included five patients who had progressed with prior sotorasib monotherapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Amgen paves the way for new lung cancer treatment in the UK
10 September 2021
Biotechnology
What to look out for at ESMO 2021
10 September 2021
Biotechnology
Verastem partners with Amgen on VS-6766 and Lumakras combo in lung cancer
21 September 2021
Biotechnology
Effective pairing proves elusive for Lumakras
8 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze