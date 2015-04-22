Amgen’s 1st-qtr better-than-expected; ups full-year guidance

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) posted first-quarter 2015 financial results after markets closed on Tuesday, posting earnings and sales that beat consensus analysts’ forecasts. The firm’s shares gained 2.13% to $175.05 in after-hours trading.

Amgen’s net income came in at $1.62 billion, up 51%, or $2.11 per share, up from $1.07 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the 2014 first quarter. After excluding costs for layoffs and other restructuring and integrating the acquisition of Onyx, adjusted net income was $1.91 billion, or $2.48 per share (+33%). Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $2.10. Revenue for the quarter totaled $5.03 billion, a rise of 11% year-on-year, beating forecasts of $4.92 billion.

2015 guidance