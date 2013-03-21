Amgen's talimogene laherparepvec Ph III trial in melanoma meets endpoint

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech company, has presented positive top-line results from the Phase III trial in melanoma, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC) for the treatment of unresected stage IIIB, IIIC or IV melanoma compared to treatment with subcutaneous granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).
The study met its primary endpoint of durable response rate (DRR), defined as the rate of complete or partial response lasting continuously for at least six months. A statistically significant difference was observed in DRR: 16% in the TVEC versus 2% in the GM-CSF arm. The analysis of overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint of the study, is event driven. A pre-planned interim analysis conducted with the analysis of DRR has shown an OS trend in favor of talimogene laherparepvec as compared to GM-CSF. The OS data is expected to mature in late 2013 in line with previous guidance.
High unmet need for melanoma treatment
