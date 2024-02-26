Amgen underlines ambitions in rare diseases

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has made clear its objectives in rare disease, the company’s newest therapeutic area pillar, to drive long-term growth.

Amgen outlined these ambitions during a rare disease-focused conference call last week, when the firm highlighted its four innovative, early-in-lifecycle medicines.

These are Tepezza (teprotumumab), the thyroid eye disease treatment, Krystexxa (pegloticase) in uncontrolled gout, Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and Tavneos (avacopan), a complement inhibitor for ANCA-associated vasculitis.