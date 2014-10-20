Amgen working on alternative methods for Mapp's Ebola vaccine; Canada sends vaccine vials to WHO

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s leading independent biotech firm, has indicated that it plans to work with other stakeholders to manufacture the investigational Ebola treatment ZMapp, developed by Mapp BioPharmaceutical, according to Bloomberg.
Supplies of the drug were exhausted in August after doses were sent to West Africa following the outbreak.
Kristen Davis, an Amgen spokesperson, said: "The gravity of the impact of the Ebola outbreak and Amgen's expertise in developing monoclonal antibodies provide a unique opportunity to assist in the efforts to manage this growing health-care concern.”
