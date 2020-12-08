Sunday 24 November 2024

Amolyt links up with PeptiDream to develop acromegaly treatment

Biotechnology
8 December 2020
peptidream_large-1-

French therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and metabolic diseases company Amolyt Pharma today announced a research collaboration with Japanese biotech firm PeptiDream (TYO: 4587).

Under the terms of the deal, both companies will work together to test and optimize growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRA) peptides, with the goal of selecting a candidate for clinical development as a potential treatment for acromegaly, a rare but serious endocrine disorder with significant unmet medical need.

Takes license option

