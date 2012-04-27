Monday 29 September 2025

Amylin operating loss leaps to over $30 million

Biotechnology
27 April 2012

US biotech firm Amylin Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq AMLN): reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, with total revenues coming in at $153.7 million. However, non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $30.1 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2011. The increase reflects investments to support the US launch of its new type 2 diabetes product Bydureon (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension).

Net product sales of $150.6 million for the quarter include $120.6 million for Byetta exenatide) injection, $23.1 million for Symlin (pramlintide acetate) injection and $6.9 million for Bydureon. This compares to net product sales of $150.8 million, consisting of $128.0 million for Byetta and $22.8 million for Symlin for the same period in 2011. There were no Bydureon revenues during the same period in 2011 because the drug was not yet approved. Revenues under collaborative agreements were $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2011.

Icahn drops law suit against Amylin

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze