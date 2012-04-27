Amylin operating loss leaps to over $30 million

US biotech firm Amylin Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq AMLN): reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, with total revenues coming in at $153.7 million. However, non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $30.1 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2011. The increase reflects investments to support the US launch of its new type 2 diabetes product Bydureon (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension).
Net product sales of $150.6 million for the quarter include $120.6 million for Byetta exenatide) injection, $23.1 million for Symlin (pramlintide acetate) injection and $6.9 million for Bydureon. This compares to net product sales of $150.8 million, consisting of $128.0 million for Byetta and $22.8 million for Symlin for the same period in 2011. There were no Bydureon revenues during the same period in 2011 because the drug was not yet approved. Revenues under collaborative agreements were $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2011.
Icahn drops law suit against Amylin
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze